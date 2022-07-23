THE family of a seriously ill Newport woman are desperately trying to find a kidney donor - before it's too late.

Claire Clarke, who turned 47 yesterday, July 21, is currently at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and urgently in need of a kidney transplant.

The grandmother and mother-of-three has faced numerous health issues over the years, having been diagnosed with diabetes in her 20s which caused numerous medical problems, including an infection which led to sepsis.

This caused damage to her kidneys, and she has spent years on and off the transplant list according to her sister Joanne Davies, but now her other organs are now being impacted.

“Over the last two years she’s deteriorated rapidly," said Miss Davies. "Her heart and liver are starting to fail.

Claire Clarke before she had kidney issues and needed a transplant

“Some doctors are saying she’s too ill for a transplant, but without a kidney there’s no hope.

“We know she is a complex case, but she wants to live - we are fighting to get her back on the transplant list.”

Mrs Clarke's blood type is A+, but a potential donor would not necessarily need to have the same type - anyone fit and healthy can be entered into a living donor pool, potentially saving many lives.

Although people have offered to donate – if viable – Mrs Clarke has been suspended from the transplant list due to being deemed too unwell.

Although Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are currently administering her care, transplants are carried out in Cardiff – which is Cardiff and Vale University Health Board’s remit.

Claire Clarke is facing other health problems as a result of kidney issues

Their kidney transplant booklet states that if a live donor is found “there is no need to wait on the national waiting list” whereas cadaveric donations - when organs are donated from those who have died - are distributed according to the national list.

However, it adds:

“It is very important that your general health is as good as possible when you receive a kidney transplant... If your health deteriorates while you are on the transplant waiting list it may be necessary to suspend you from the list while you are undergoing investigations or treatment.”

Miss Davies praised the NHS and the staff on the ground, but wants her sister to given a chance.

“I have the utmost respect for the NHS,” said Miss Davies.

“The day-to-day staff are absolutely fantastic, I cannot fault them – they’re trying their best with what they have, but this is higher up.

“Thousands of others must be on and off the list and I think the system is flawed. Of course people who need a transplant will be in and out of hospital – they are ill.

“Claire is only 47, she wants to live. She told me she would rather die trying than go on without hope.”

Miss Davies said she believes all her sister's current issues are stemming from her kidneys, and her diabetes, and the best way to remedy this would be a transplant.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We are very sorry that Mrs Clarke’s family are unhappy with her treatment.

"It would be inappropriate to comment on the details of individual cases.

“However, we are keeping Mrs Clarke and her family regularly updated on her care plan.

“We would like to reassure people that any decisions regarding our patients’ care are made in their best interests.”

How can I become a kidney donor?





Healthy people may volunteer to give a kidney; anyone volunteering will be asked to undertake a series of tests to ensure they are suitable to donate.

You can find out more through Transplant TV films - available here - or through reading information available here.

You can volunteer to donate your kidney to someone you know here or volunteer to donate to a stranger here.