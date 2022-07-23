THE biggest and most expensive ride to come to Barry is now ready to go at Barry Island Pleasure Park.
Henry Danter’s AEROSPACE cost around £3 million and is able to seat up to 32 (daring) people. It takes riders 214 foot at speeds of up to 75mph, rocking and rolling passengers up and down.
The attraction arrived to Barry Island last weekend, after being created at the KMG Ride factory in the Netherlands, and has now been built at Barry Island.
Watch the video of AEROSPACE in action - shared by Visit Barry Island:
Henry Danter, who owns Barry Island Pleasure Park, and pleasure park staff visited the KMG Ride factory in Holland to learn how to build and disassemble AEROSPACE before the ride was shipped.
The new ride arrived in Barry on Saturday, July 16.
