A TEENAGER has been reported missing

Gwent Police are trying to find 15-year-old Ruby Morton, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen at her home in Abergavenny at around 9.30am today (Friday, July 22).

Police believe she may be in the Cambridgeshire area as she has contacts there.

Description of Ruby Morton:

Ruby Morton, who has been reported missing from her Abergavenny home is described as:

15 years old;

5ft 3ins tall

Having a slim build;

Red/brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a navy hoodie.

How to contact Gwent Police:

Anyone that can help locate Ruby Morton is asked to contact Gwent Police. Either: