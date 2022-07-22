A TEENAGER has been reported missing
Gwent Police are trying to find 15-year-old Ruby Morton, who has been reported missing.
She was last seen at her home in Abergavenny at around 9.30am today (Friday, July 22).
Police believe she may be in the Cambridgeshire area as she has contacts there.
Description of Ruby Morton:
Ruby Morton, who has been reported missing from her Abergavenny home is described as:
- 15 years old;
- 5ft 3ins tall
- Having a slim build;
- Red/brown hair.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and a navy hoodie.
How to contact Gwent Police:
Anyone that can help locate Ruby Morton is asked to contact Gwent Police. Either:
- Call 101, quoting 2200241157;
- Message Gwent Police on Facebook;
- Message Gwent Police on Twitter.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here