WITH another week of Love Island drawing to a close, the final really isn’t that far away.

This week saw four new bombshells enter the villa and of course, plenty of drama came from the episodes that aired.

On Thursday night, the new bombshells went on dates with the islanders they had their eyes on since before entering the villa.

Friday's episode saw the islanders recouple with the girls choosing who they’d like to couple up with.

The four new bombshells.

New Love Island couples following latest recoupling

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen

Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards

Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos

At the end of the recoupling in Friday's episode, all islanders were coupled up, leaving no one single and therefore the islanders all remain in the villa.

(left to right) Andrew, Tasha, Paige and Adam.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa, including the four new bombshells:

