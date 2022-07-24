IT'S the end of the school year, and young people across Gwent getting ready to move on to the next stage of their lives have been celebrating.

After a tough few years during the coronavirus pandemic, they all deserved to get dressed up and let their hair down - and that's just what they did at their end of year proms.

We asked you to send in pictures from your proms, and you delivered in spades, with dozens of photos of proud youngsters looking absolutely fabulous in their outfits.

And that's not to mention some of the amazing ways people arrived at their proms - with youngsters arriving in shiny sports cars, on dirt bikes, and even on horseback.

Without further ado, here's all the pictures you sent in:

Megan Brooks, of Bassaleg School, sent in this picture of her and her boyfriend Daniel Meehan going off to their prom at the Mercure Hotel Cardiff.

Logan Clayden and his best friend Caysee Gray setting off to the John Frost School prom in Newport

Cerys Hughes and Ellie Gray, of Brynmawr Foundation School, at Bedwellty Park, Tredegar, before their prom at the Manor Hotel, Crickhowell.

Ffion Thomas arrived at her Bassaleg High School prom on her friend’s horse. It was held at the Coldra Court Hotel, Langstone.

Freya Jennings, of Rougemont School, on her prom night, loving every minute of much a special time.

Lewis Trimby, of West Monmouth School, with Ewan Perry and Matthew Price.

Harleigh Sanges, class of 22, Llanwern High School.

Sienna Howell and Caitlin Mahoney, of Caerleon High School.

Ellie Jenkins and Bradley Morgan, of Brynmawr Comprehensive School.

Lauren Clements and Wil Hanson, of Newbridge Comprehensive School.

Stephen Davies Photos & Digital Media shared this picture of Isobel and her horse Ralph of Abertillery on their way to the prom.

Kieren and Sophie, of Chepstow School.

Justine Jarvis shared this picture of Eva Hughes, of Glanhowy Kieren and Sophie, of Chepstow School Primary School, on her way to her prom.

Lola Greenhill ready for her Year 11 prom at John Frost School.

Sarah Biggs sent in this picture of her son Milo, 16, attending the year 11 prom for Cwmbran High School.

Joel Powell arriving for his Prom at St Albans RC High School, Pontypool. with his Uncle Liam in the driving seat.

Eden Lewis, of Islwyn High School. Picture: Mike Rout.

Beverley Moore with her son Bayley, of Llanwern High School.

Ellis Morgan, of Idris Davies Comprehensive School, ready for his prom, with his sister Kira, who had her prom two years ago but dressed in her dress for this picture.

Austeja, of Newport High School.

Riley Millar, Bassaleg School.

Ella Phillips, of St Jospeh’s High.

Naomi Parsons, John Frost School.

Caitlin Clarke, West Monmouth School.

Seren Ormond, St Joseph’s High School.

Dylan Williams and Rio Richardson, of Croesyceiliog Comprehensive School.

Teagan Eley, of Cwmbran High School.

Ellie Louise May, of Abersychan Comprehensive School.

Georgia Evans, of Caerleon Comprehensive School with her friend Lace setting off to their prom at the Coldra Court Hotel, Langstone.

Oceanna Russel, of John Frost School.

Tegan Jones and Ethan Brown, of Croesyceiliog comprehensive School.

Ashton Crook, of St Josephs RC High School, Newport.