PEOPLE are always intrigued by the unknown, and when it's closer to home, it can fascinate people for decades.

Through the fascination with mysteries, some cases have even been solved by the amateur sleuths out there and by advances in forensic technology. Here we take a look at the unsolved mysteries and missing persons cases surrounding Gwent throughout the past few decades.

Kyle Vaughan

One of the most recent unsolved mysteries involves the disappearance of a Newbridge man almost 10 years ago. Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he was last seen on December 30, 2012.

Mr Vaughan’s car was spotted on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys at around 11.45pm that evening but he was nowhere to be seen. Mr Vaughan, a diabetic who needed insulin, had been at a party in Abercarn before going to see friends at a pub in Risca. He was travelling back to the party in Abercarn at the time of his disappearance but never made it.

Within a week of his disappearance, Gwent Police moved the case from a missing persons to a murder investigation with eight people arrested – four on suspicion of murder - and released on bail.

Almost a decade later and 900 witness statements taken and there is still no sign of the case being solved. Anyone with any information should contact Gwent Police on 101 and quote the reference 397 30/12/12. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Daniel Morgan

The murder of Daniel Morgan in London has been in the news for more than 30 years.

The Cwmbran-born private detective was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London on March 10, 1987.

There have been five police inquiries and an inquest, but no-one has ever been brought to justice. The Met Police has admitted corruption in the initial investigation – it is believed Mr Morgan was investigating corruption in the Met at the time of his murder – and a report has been released about the failings of the force to investigate the killing.

Richey Edwards

Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards has been missing since February 1, 1995.

The Blackwood-born guitarist was 27 when he was last seen. He disappeared as the band were due to carry out a promotional tour in America.

His car was later found near to the M48 Severn Bridge.

Over the decades since his disappearance, a number of people have reportedly spotted the guitarist in a number of countries.

If anyone has seen Richey Edwards, they are encouraged to contact Missing People anonymously by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or call the police on 101.

MORE NEWS:

Iris Watkins

Lucy Iris Grace Watkins – known as Iris – was 21 and living in Blackwood at the time of her mysterious death in 1925.

The stationer’s shop assistant told her grandmother she was going to post two letters in the post box down the road on August 11 and never returned home. The letters were delivered to their recipients the following day.

On August 22, the Daily Mail reported that Ms Watkins’ mother Mrs Morris received a letter from ‘the silent strangers’ with a postmark of Newport.

The letter – which turned out to be a hoax – stated that Ms Watkins was alive and well and had been ‘kidnapped to ransom’ but the kidnappers did not realise the family were poor.

They left orders to publish the letter in the press and said: “Open your door at 2am on 22nd this month and you will find her lying outside, chloroformed.”

Ms Watkins’ body was found on September 22 in a stream at Cwm Gelli Brook. She was identified by her grandmother – who she shared a home with – by her shoe, a portion of clothing and a bangle due to the condition of her skin.

It was found that she was dead before being put in the brook as there was no water in her lungs.

Police Constable Williams, of Blackwood, said: “The body was 30 yards from the exit of a culvert, the legs, arms and head were under the water. A fawn overcoat was around her shoulders with the girl’s hand inside just one sleeve.”

Dr H T Evans, who gave evidence at the September 25 inquest, said: “There was on the skin a kind of wax, usually found on a body which had been exposed to the air for some time, and which, if the body had been under water for six weeks, would have disappeared.”

No one had ever been convicted of her death.

Jaymie James

Jaymie James was last seen on October 13, 2017, in Tan y Coed. Mr James was 49 when he went missing and Gwent Police have said that he needs medication for a condition.

There have been reported sightings in Swansea and Poppleton in North Yorkshire. The public have been advised by police to not approach Mr James if they see him as they believe he could pose a danger to himself and others due to not having access to his medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting log number 376 15/10/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.