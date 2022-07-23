STUNNING footage shows dolphins close-up breaching in the sunset off the west Wales coastline.

During a boating trip run by ‘SeaMôr Dolphin Watching Boat Trips’ passengers were left stunned when bottlenose dolphins breached the water yards away from the bow of their cruise.

The footage, taken by Joshua Pedley, shows four dolphins playing in the sunset off the coast of New Quay.

The footage was taken at roughly 7pm on July 17, with SeaMôr Dolphin Watching running one hour boat trips.

Bottlenose dolphins were caught playing off the Pembrokeshire coast in stunning footage

Passengers were stunned by what they were seeing and could be heard cheering

The Celtic Sea seems to be brimming with wildlife at the moment after fishermen were recently left shocked when a basking shark swam next to their boat.

All footage supplied by Joshua Pedley of ‘SeaMôr Dolphin Watching Boat Trips’.