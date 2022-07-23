SOLDIERS of the Royal Welsh marched through Pontypool today to celebrate the reaffirmation of their Freedom of the Borough.

It has been 10 years since the Freedom - the highest honour a local authority can bestow - was granted to The Royal Welsh in recognition of their service.

To mark the occasion, The Royal Welsh, together with Gwent and Army Cadet Force, veterans organisations and local dignitaries, reaffirmed the honour in a service in Pontypool earlier today.

Members of the regiment paraded through the town in full regalia, accompanied by a military band, veterans and even their famous goat mascot, Shenkin IV.

(Picture: Lee Parker)

The latter even received a promotion on the day.

The parade started at 11am, at the top of Crane Street and the reaffirmation service took place in front of the memorial gates, next to the library shortly afterwards.

After the ceremony there was also a free Forces Fun Day at Pontypool Park, organised by Torfaen Council.

Ahead of the event, Cllr Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen Council, said: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour we can give and I’m very pleased that The Royal Welsh will be reaffirming that honour.

(Picture: Gareth Mayers)

“Our armed forces have a special place in our history, and our soldiers still play a vital role today.

"It’s right that it is recognised and honoured in this way.”

The Forces Fun Day featured representatives from the Royal Artillery, Royal Navy, Royal Welsh, military vehicles, face painting and a gladiator obstacle course.

A separate exhibition marking the anniversary of the Battle of Britain has also been in Torfaen for the past week, though it ends today.

To mark 80 years of the Royal Air Force, The Wales and The Battle of Britain Historical Exhibition Tour of Wales was in Pontypool Indoor Market, between from Monday, July 18 until today.