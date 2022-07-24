FESTIVAL season is upon us, with thousands expected at next week's GlastonBARRY.

The tribute festival, which is organised by Mack Evens, will take over Romilly Park on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, with the doors open from 11.30am on both days.

It will be the first time GlastonBARRY has been able to go ahead since 2019, due to the Covid pandemic and lockdown bringing events to a halt.

The annual festival was first launched in 2013 when it was held at Barry’s Memo Theatre – but due to demand for tickets it’s now held at Romilly Park.

GlastonBARRY is an 18+ event but, ahead of the weekend, families can enjoy GlastonBARRY Juniors – a family tribute festival in association with Ruckleys and in partnership with Bro Radio – from 4pm on Friday, July 29.

The junior event will be opened by a young performer (or group of performers), selected through Bro Radio’s “search for a star” competition. There are five finalist which will be put to a public vote to determine who will open GlastonBARRY Juniors.

The junior event will feature tributes to Bruno Mars, Little Mix, and Beyond along with special gusts. There will also be stalls, games, and family fun.

Anyone under 18 at GlastonBARRY Juniors must be accompanied by an adult, and tickets for this event are available online at https://bit.ly/3uUxg0M

The main event will follow on July 30 and 31 with thousands expected to join the festivities.

Acts will pay tribute to:

Stevie Wonder;

The Beatles;

Tom Jones;

Spice Girls;

Foo Fighters;

Ed Sheeran;

David Bowie;

Madonna;

Guns N Roses, and more.

Along with plenty of music to dance to Mack Events has teamed up with the team at Glamorgan Brewing Co. to launch two new drinks for the festival:

Glaston Berries – a sweet fruit cider;

GlastonBARRY IPA – a hoppy pale ale with a citrus twist.

People can book tickets for GlastonBARRY 2022 – subject to availability - online at glastonbarry.com/buy-tickets or call the ticketline on 01446 401501.

The phone line will be open between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.