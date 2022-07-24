KEEPING the kitchen clean is something that most of us desperately wish we were better at - but how much better should we actually be?
The Home and Kitchen appliances company AEG has surveyed 2,000 Brits to find out how frequently we are cleaning various kitchen surfaces and appliances.
The retailer has also shared some wisdom on how often we should actually be cleaning these common spots from your kettle to your kitchen sink - and the reality might shock you.
As part of its research, the cleaning tasks in our kitchen that we don't mind doing and the ones that we avoid at all costs.
Most liked and disliked kitchen cleaning tasks
The most loathed task, according to AEG's study, is cleaning inside the oven which is hated by more than half of Brits (52 per cent).
Love or loathe it, cleaning expert Nicki Rodriquez has reminded us that it's got to be done: “Aside from bacteria, cooking food inside of a filthy oven will cause fumes that your food will absorb, which can result in a funny taste. Your oven may also not function properly if it is not cleaned regularly.”
On the flip side, Brits enjoy wiping down the worktop surfaces the most with almost half of respondents (49 per cent) reporting that they like it, 42 per cent prefer cleaning the sink and 37 per cent of Brits enjoy mopping the floor.
Neglected Kitchen spots that we should be cleaning more often
AEG's research revealed that the most neglected item in our kitchen is the toaster, with 64% of us choosing to leave this task far longer than we should.
Ms Rodriguez recommended that we should give our toasters a weekly crumb clean, saying:" Since toasters aren’t sealed appliances, they become full of crumbs, dust, bacteria and even bugs in some instances. Not cleaning the inside of your toaster can even become a potential fire hazard, as a big enough build-up of crumbs can be a burn risk and potentially cause a fire in extreme cases.”
Coming in second was the dreaded inside of the washing machine with nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of respondents admitting to leaving it longer than the recommended two to three weeks.
Nicki advised: “You should always remove the drawer fully and clean inside the drawer slot which can gather excess detergent and fabric conditioner which, if left to build up, will stop your machine from functioning properly.”
Places in your kitchen you should be cleaning more often
Inside the toaster
Recommended frequency: Weekly
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 64 per cent
Inside the washing machine
Recommended frequency: two-three weeks
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 63 per cent
Inside the knife block
Recommended frequency: Monthly
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 50 per cent
Light switches
Recommended frequency: two-three weeks
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 48 per cent
Cabinet doors and handles
Recommended frequency: Weekly
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 48 per cent
Inside the freezer
Recommended frequency: two-three months
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 41 per cent
Inside the kettle
Recommended Frequency: one-two months
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 39 per cent
Microwave touch pad
Recommended frequency: Weekly
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 37 per cent
Kitchen worktop surfaces
Recommended frequency: Every day
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 36 per cent
Inside cupboards
Recommended frequency: three months
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 34 per cent
Trash can
Recommended frequency: two-three weeks
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 34 per cent
Inside the microwave
Recommended frequency: two-three weeks
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 31 per cent
Splash back
Recommended frequency: Weekly
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 30 per cent
Skirting boards
Recommended frequency: three-five months
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 27 per cent
Kitchen floor
Recommended frequency: Weekly
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 25 per cent
Inside the oven
Recommended frequency: three months
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 24 per cent
Hobs
Recommended frequency: Weekly
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 20 per cent
Inside the dishwasher
Recommended frequency: three months
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 18 per cent
Cooker hoods
Recommended frequency: three-five months
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 18 per cent
Sink
Recommended frequency: Weekly
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 16 per cent
Inside the fridge
Recommended frequency: three-four months
% of UK that leave longer to clean: 12 per cent
