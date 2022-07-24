KEEPING the kitchen clean is something that most of us desperately wish we were better at - but how much better should we actually be?

The Home and Kitchen appliances company AEG has surveyed 2,000 Brits to find out how frequently we are cleaning various kitchen surfaces and appliances.

The retailer has also shared some wisdom on how often we should actually be cleaning these common spots from your kettle to your kitchen sink - and the reality might shock you.

As part of its research, the cleaning tasks in our kitchen that we don't mind doing and the ones that we avoid at all costs.

Most liked and disliked kitchen cleaning tasks

The most loathed task, according to AEG's study, is cleaning inside the oven which is hated by more than half of Brits (52 per cent).

Love or loathe it, cleaning expert Nicki Rodriquez has reminded us that it's got to be done: “Aside from bacteria, cooking food inside of a filthy oven will cause fumes that your food will absorb, which can result in a funny taste. Your oven may also not function properly if it is not cleaned regularly.”

On the flip side, Brits enjoy wiping down the worktop surfaces the most with almost half of respondents (49 per cent) reporting that they like it, 42 per cent prefer cleaning the sink and 37 per cent of Brits enjoy mopping the floor.

Neglected Kitchen spots that we should be cleaning more often

AEG's research revealed that the most neglected item in our kitchen is the toaster, with 64% of us choosing to leave this task far longer than we should.

Ms Rodriguez recommended that we should give our toasters a weekly crumb clean, saying:" Since toasters aren’t sealed appliances, they become full of crumbs, dust, bacteria and even bugs in some instances. Not cleaning the inside of your toaster can even become a potential fire hazard, as a big enough build-up of crumbs can be a burn risk and potentially cause a fire in extreme cases.”

Coming in second was the dreaded inside of the washing machine with nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of respondents admitting to leaving it longer than the recommended two to three weeks.

Nicki advised: “You should always remove the drawer fully and clean inside the drawer slot which can gather excess detergent and fabric conditioner which, if left to build up, will stop your machine from functioning properly.”

Places in your kitchen you should be cleaning more often

Inside the toaster

Recommended frequency: Weekly

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 64 per cent

Inside the washing machine

Recommended frequency: two-three weeks

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 63 per cent

Inside the knife block

Recommended frequency: Monthly

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 50 per cent

Light switches

Recommended frequency: two-three weeks

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 48 per cent

Cabinet doors and handles

Recommended frequency: Weekly

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 48 per cent

Inside the freezer

Recommended frequency: two-three months

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 41 per cent

Inside the kettle

Recommended Frequency: one-two months

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 39 per cent

Microwave touch pad

Recommended frequency: Weekly

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 37 per cent

Kitchen worktop surfaces

Recommended frequency: Every day

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 36 per cent

Inside cupboards

Recommended frequency: three months

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 34 per cent

Trash can

Recommended frequency: two-three weeks

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 34 per cent

Inside the microwave

Recommended frequency: two-three weeks

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 31 per cent

Splash back

Recommended frequency: Weekly

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 30 per cent

Skirting boards

Recommended frequency: three-five months

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 27 per cent

Kitchen floor

Recommended frequency: Weekly

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 25 per cent

Inside the oven

Recommended frequency: three months

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 24 per cent

Hobs

Recommended frequency: Weekly

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 20 per cent

Inside the dishwasher

Recommended frequency: three months

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 18 per cent

Cooker hoods

Recommended frequency: three-five months

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 18 per cent

Sink

Recommended frequency: Weekly

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 16 per cent

Inside the fridge

Recommended frequency: three-four months

% of UK that leave longer to clean: 12 per cent