PICKING out a baby name can be a very tough decision for new parents, with so many unique ones to potentially pick from.

In most cases, parents aim for something that is fairly common, but some make the decision to pick a name that stands out a bit from the crowd.

New research from Play Like Mum has delved into the latest ONS data to reveal the top 100 rarest baby names in the UK for boys and girls.

On their website page, they wrote: "We dug deep into the latest available ONS data, looking at a list of over 3,000 of the rarest names, and narrowed it down to 50 for boys and 50 for girls.

"Included in our list are some of the best and more unusual names, including some names inspired by popular culture. 

South Wales Argus: Some of the names were inspired by pop culture (PA)Some of the names were inspired by pop culture (PA)

"Our original list of 3,000 names consisted of the names which were registered just three times in England and Wales over the course of the year 2020."

What are the 50 rarest baby boy names?

  1. Acen
  2. Addy
  3. Aristotle
  4. Blessing
  5. Brooke
  6. Cloud
  7. Corby
  8. Daniel-James
  9. Dariyan
  10. Drake
  11. Duran
  12. Elison
  13. Ennio
  14. Esteban
  15. Fitzgerald
  16. Foivos
  17. Glory
  18. Icarus
  19. Jesus
  20. Kairi
  21. Kleart
  22. Laker
  23. Lion
  24. Long
  25. Loyal
  26. Ludwick
  27. Majesty
  28. Major
  29. Neymar
  30. Othello
  31. Ousmane
  32. Rebel
  33. Reiko
  34. Renelle
  35. Sokratis
  36. Solton
  37. Spike
  38. Stanislas
  39. Takumi
  40. Thorn
  41. Tiano
  42. Tinotenda
  43. Turner
  44. Uri
  45. Vincentas
  46. Vitaly
  47. Wiley
  48. Xabier
  49. Zekiel
  50. Zico

What are the 50 rarest baby girl names?

  1. Acer
  2. Antonietta
  3. Aphrodite
  4. Aubriella
  5. Beverley
  6. Bloom
  7. Boadicea
  8. Cartier
  9. Cheryl
  10. Cyan
  11. Delphina
  12. Despina
  13. Dorsa
  14. Elke
  15. Elleri
  16. Fabiana
  17. Fifi
  18. Firdous
  19. Flossie
  20. Foteini
  21. Fox
  22. Georgette
  23. Gray
  24. Happiness
  25. Hodo
  26. Hooriyah
  27. Israel
  28. Ixia
  29. Jersie
  30. James
  31. Julianne
  32. Justina
  33. Karabella
  34. Lagatha
  35. Loveday
  36. Malibu
  37. Marvel
  38. Meeka
  39. Oceanna
  40. Peace
  41. Pebbles
  42. Red
  43. Rehab
  44. Royal
  45. Saffi
  46. Tasmin
  47. Tennessee
  48. Tuba
  49. Zayla
  50. Zuza