NOW that summer is well and truly here, we thought we take a look back at fun times in Newport.

So here are 10 pictures from Pill Carnival from 2012 we found in our archives.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Deans 27-08-12 Pill Carnival Royal Oak pub Toy Story 3 float

Mr Potato Head makes an appearance on The Royal Oak pub's Toy Story 3 float.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Deans 27-08-12 Pill Carnival Ship and Pilot Superheroes and Villans float

Superheroes and villans on The Ship and The Pilot's float.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Deans 27-08-12 Pill Carnival Fred Evans shows off his Olympic silver medal aboard the St Josephs ABC float

Boxer Fred Evans, who had won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics just weeks earlier, appeared aboard the St Joseph's ABC float.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Deans 27-08-12 Pill Carnival Pill Mill samba float

Colourful fun on Pill Mill's samba float.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Deans 27-08-12 Pill Carnival Severnside Silver Dragons from Caerwent

Severnside Silver Dragons from Caerwent parade at the 2012 Pill Carnival.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Deans 27-08-12 Pill Carnival The St Josephs ABC float

Youngsters on the St Joseph's ABC float.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Deans 27-08-12 Pill Carnival

Crowds at Pill Carnival in 2012.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Deans 27-08-12 Pill Carnival Flowergirls (L-R) Hadeeyah Deen aged 6 and Umayyah Deen aged 5 aboard the Carnival Queen float

Flower girls (L-R) Hadeeyah Deen, aged six, and Umayyah Deen, aged five, aboard the Carnival Queen float.

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Deans 27-08-12 Pill Carnival Members of the Samba float

Members of Pill Mill's Samba float.