NOW that summer is well and truly here, we thought we take a look back at fun times in Newport.
So here are 10 pictures from Pill Carnival from 2012 we found in our archives.
Mr Potato Head makes an appearance on The Royal Oak pub's Toy Story 3 float.
Superheroes and villans on The Ship and The Pilot's float.
Boxer Fred Evans, who had won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics just weeks earlier, appeared aboard the St Joseph's ABC float.
Colourful fun on Pill Mill's samba float.
Severnside Silver Dragons from Caerwent parade at the 2012 Pill Carnival.
Youngsters on the St Joseph's ABC float.
Crowds at Pill Carnival in 2012.
Flower girls (L-R) Hadeeyah Deen, aged six, and Umayyah Deen, aged five, aboard the Carnival Queen float.
Mysterious characters on Pill Mill's samba float.
Members of Pill Mill's Samba float.
