POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenager died in a crash.

A 17-year-old girl from the Mountain Ash area died in a crash in Brook Row, Fochriw, at around 5.05am today (Sunday, July 24).

The crash involved one car – a beige Skoda Octavio – which the 17-year-old, who died at the scene, was a passenger in.

Her next of kin are aware and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 21-year-old man from Rhymney was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink; he remains in police custody

Brook Row is currently closed to traffic with diversions in place.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Brook Row, Fochriw, at around 5.05am on Sunday, July 24.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue and the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved one car – a beige Skoda Octavio.

“Paramedics confirmed that a 17-year-old girl from the Mountain Ash area, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

“Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact us.

“We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has CCTV or any motorists with dashcam footage in Bargoed, Deri and Fochriw between 4.30am and 5.10pm to contact us.”

People with details which can help the investigation is urged to contact Gwent Police quoting log reference 2200247542.

People can: