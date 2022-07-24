GWENT Police are appealing for potential witnesses following a crash in Tredegar yesterday afternoon.
The crash involved a red motorcycle and a car and occurred on Gainsborough Road in the town.
The incident happened at around 12.30pm yesterday.
A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information please contact us on our 101 number quoting incident 20220723".
