A SIX-YEAR-OLD who had surgery at Grange Hospital is raising money for the children’s ward.

Kian Regan was unwell and, on April 26, went to the Grange Hospital and was taken straight to the children’s A&E department.

His mother, Elizabeth Regan, said: “I was told Kian had appendicitis and needed surgery to remove his appendix.

“While this was happening, his dad [Chris Regan] was deployed with the army and was in Estonia – where he had been for several months.

“All Kian wanted was to see his dad.”

She added that the staff at the hospital in Cwmbran were “absolutely amazing” and offered entertainment – including board games and a time slot to play the Xbox – to take his mind off things.

Due to the ward only having one working Xbox each child who wanted to play on it had allocated time slots.

“The console really lifted Kian’s spirits during an anxious and scary time,” said Ms Regan.

Kian’s surgery was a success – with his dad flying home under emergency circumstances, arriving the day after the operation – and he has now fully recovered.

Check out this viral TikTok of the recovered youngster dancing in London:

Wanting to give something back he asked his mother about using pocket money to buy a new Xbox and new PlayStation for the ward; they settled on starting a GoFundMe page, with Kian to take on Pen y Fan to raise money.

“He isn’t the strongest walker, so this will be a massive challenge for him, but he’s prepared to give it a go,”

said Ms Regan.

Kian is part of RTB football club’s under 7s white team; they have offered to take on the trek with Kian, and organisers of Cwm Carnival – taking place on August 13 – have asked if they can raise money on Kian’s behalf.

“We are absolutely over the moon that so many people want to get involved and back our Kian for such a great cause,” added Ms Regan.

“We are so proud that our little boy wants to make so many other poorly kids happy.”

People can donate towards a new Xbox and PlayStation at the children’s ward in Grange Hospital at https://gofund.me/ebc5ab3