A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSHUA JENKINS, 27, of Baillie Smith Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery, was jailed for two months and banned from driving for 19 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4251 in Blackwood on January 10.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL LEE MARTIN, 37, of Argosy Walk, Newport, was jailed for two months and banned from driving for 19 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Alexandra Road on December 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR ANTON PHILIP FLEW, 27, of Bryn Canol, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was jailed for 64 weeks after he admitted assault by beating, threatening to burn a woman’s house down, criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay £565 in compensation and costs.

ETHAN LEWIS, 24, of Legions Way, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on July 3.

He was made the subject of a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £199 in costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW MACPHEARSON, 32, of Adrian Boult Green, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and an indefinite restraining order and must pay £135 in a fine and a surcharge.

GAVIN DENNIS MEEK, 33, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was jailed for two weeks after he admitted possession of cannabis in Blackwood on February 7.

KAYLEIGH MARIE JONES, 35, of Rosebery Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.