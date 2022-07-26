A TAKEAWAY has been fined after it sold “unsafe” food to a customer.

Kok’s Wok on Newport’s Malpas Road was prosecuted following an investigation by the city’s trading standards department.

The business admitted it sold “unsafe” special fried rice with egg in it after an order was made for the food to be egg-free.

Kok’s Wok pleaded guilty to Food Safety Act and General Food Regulations offences committed on July 29, 2021.

The takeaway was ordered to pay £2,153 in a fine, costs and a surcharge at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.