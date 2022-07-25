A strike by more than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will go ahead at the end of July after talks failed to resolve disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Wednesday, July 27, affecting rail services across the country.

Alongside this, a strike from the driver's union Aslef will take place on Saturday, July 30 at eight train operators across the country.

TUI travel advice ahead of rail strikes

One of the UK’s biggest flight operators, TUI, has issued important advice to customers as they plan their trips during this period.

TUI said: “We’d like to remind customers of a planned national train strike on Wednesday 27th July which is likely to affect services into airports across the country throughout the day and into Thursday 28th.

“If you are heading on holiday on either of these days please plan ahead and make alternative plans to get to your departure airport if necessary. We’d also recommend allowing extra time for your journey.”

Network Rail expects a “very limited” timetable will be available across the country on the strike day, with around 20% of services running and some parts of the country with no rail services.

The companies affected by the RMT strikes are: Network Rail, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains and GTR (including Gatwick Express).