A GRADE II-listed country house which has links to the famous family of Lord Tredegar is currently up for sale in Machen.

The almost-28 acre property is on the market for £1.95 million and is in need of modernisation.

Built in 1831 by the Tredegar Estate for the younger brother of the first Lord Tredegar, the property is a former rectory found in the heart of Lower Machen.

As expected, the property is enormous and the grounds also contain a one bedroom cottage amongst the sprawling buildings.

As well as the cottage, there is another one bedroom dwelling on the grounds called the Bothy, which includes a tower.

The ground floor of the main house is typically grandiose, with many original or historically important features retained.

This is apparent in the entrance hall, which is Georgian gothic with cast iron piers carrying three Tudor arches with quatrefoils.

In the hall is a winding staircase with what is believed to be an old ships mast in the centre.

Nearby to this is a wet room and two toilets.

From the entrance hall the morning room (sitting room) can be entered, which features an Adam-style mantelpiece removed from Ruperra Castle after the fire of 1941.

In this room are also gothic bookcases with details matching the staircase and French doors that open onto the garden.

The dining room also contains a fireplace thought to be from Ruperra Castle as well as an Adam-style frieze, restored cornice and a floral ceiling border.

The large drawing room has an 18th century mantelpiece thought to have been brought by the then-tenant, Lord Thorneycroft from his home in Staffordshire.

Also downstairs is the kitchen that comes with a gas Aga with two hot plates, a four-ring gas hob and an electric oven.

There is plenty of space for a dishwasher and table, though there is a utility room that can also contain white goods.

The last major room downstairs is the sunroom, which is basically a conservatory style space.

Downstairs there is also a large garage, various storerooms, a flower room and a wine cellar.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, with five in total.

Two of the bedrooms, including the principal bedroom, contain en suites.

There is also a larger family bathroom on the first floor and a nursery.

Outside is even more impressive, with a wide array of outbuildings as well as a tennis court and swimming pool - however both are in need of restoration.

Nearby changing rooms come with a sauna and there is a revolving summer house near the swimming pool.

The house and gardens are in a conservation area and registered with CADW, under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act, as a Historic Park and Garden.

The majority of the outbuildings, including the connected Bothy and cottage, wrap around a central lawn and include stables, a workshop and a barn.

There is a natural stream that runs into two ornamental lakes, one with a footbridge and many other garden features.

