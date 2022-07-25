A “ROAD rage” motorist ran over a Currys PC World delivery driver blocking a road after both of them had behaved “like children”.

David Lewis, 62, from Argoed, near Blackwood, hit Mark Roberts after they had clashed while the victim was delivering a dishwasher to a house in Caerphilly.

The defendant, of Penylan Road, was found guilty of dangerous driving on Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, on July 7, 2020 following a trial.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told the jury: “This case in a nutshell involves an alleged episode of what could be described as road rage.

“The complainant is a man called Mark Roberts.

“He is a lorry driver for the store and business called Currys PC World.”

Mr Gobir added: “Lewis Street is a narrow residential street which meant Mr Roberts had to park in the middle of the road.

“Whilst he was inside the house, he could hear the sound of a car beeping multiple times outside.”

Jurors were shown CCTV footage capturing the offence in which Lewis hit Mr Roberts in his silver Mercedes SLR car following a “heated exchange” between them.

The victim was "knocked over" and treated in hospital for a swollen right elbow along with superficial wounds to the back of his elbow and wrist.

At Cardiff Crown Court the defendant was cleared of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said: “The defendant accepts the verdict of the jury.”

His barrister added that his client had not troubled the courts since 2004.

Judge Shomon Khan told Lewis of him and the victim: “Neither of you behaved ideally, I think that’s something that we all agree upon.

“It was like children.

“You are far too old and hopefully wise to act like that, you recognise that.

“And in fairness it’s quite clear to me from the evidence that Mr Roberts didn’t behave perfectly, and he accepted that, but he didn’t deserve the injuries that he received.

“The neighbour on the street who knew you said he was trying to calm you down like you were children – and that’s an embarrassment to both of you, but to you in particular.

“You were more the aggressor than the other person.

“But I accept this wasn’t a deliberate act by you.”

Lewis was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £750 towards prosecution costs.