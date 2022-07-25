Millions will receive an increase in certain benefits this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed.

Among the benefits being boosted are Universal Credit, Housing Benefit and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

The boost will also impact Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

More than 30 million people in the UK will benefit from the increase in payments, including the 5.8 million people currently in receipt of Universal Credit.

The DWP has yet to confirm how much payments will increase by, but say it will consider individual wages, inflation and cost of living factors.

The increase in state benefits will come into effect from April 2023, and will be confirmed in November.

It will also be based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation.

In the meantime, cost of living support is already being made available to millions of people receiving benefits.

To help with the rising costs, households on certain benefits will receive financial support over the summer.

A £650 cost of living payment will be paid to those receiving Universal Credit in two payments, beginning next month.

The Government has announced the first £325 payment to Universal Credit claimants will be paid in July.

It will also be paid to those on pension credit and those in receipt of legacy benefits.

The exact payment date has not been confirmed and could depend on when the individual receives their benefit payment.

A second £325 lump sum will be paid in August, taking the total contributions to £650.

The money will be tax-free and will not count towards the benefit cap.

It will also not have any impact on existing benefits and will be available to claimants across the UK.