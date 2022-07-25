I hope you all stayed safe during the recent extreme heat.

It’s lovely to have some sun but it can be dangerous for some, particularly the young and the elderly.

For information on how to help those vulnerable to the heat, you can find some helpful tips from the British Red Cross www.redcross.org.uk/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies/heatwaves-uk

I’ve spoken with many residents in relation to the new 20mph speed limits, which will come in to place across Wales in September 2023.

My office has had many emails, calls and meetings with residents who want the speed outside their homes reduced to 20mph, due to safety concerns - residents from Bargoed, Bedwas, Rudry and Castle View specifically, so many in Caerphilly will welcome this change. However, I’m aware that some have concerns.

One point that I hope may reassure you is that flexibility will remain for local authorities to assess where roads may be appropriate for higher speeds, including re-introducing 30mph regulations.

The Minister Julie James confirmed to me that residents will be heard and that ‘local voices will be key’ to this.

I will be taking a little break over the summer when I go on holiday and spend some much needed quality time with my daughters. While my diary will be a little more limited than usual, there will always be somebody available from my team to help should you need it.

Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our teachers and pupils for their efforts over the last school year. There have been many challenges as we move out of the pandemic, but I’m really proud of what you have all achieved. Da iawn!

Wishing you all a safe and restful summer.