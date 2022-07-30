THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Lee James Kershaw, of Cwmbran.

He said: "I am semi-retired and photography is part of my life.

"Everywhere I go, I am looking for shots to take and everyday I look at hundreds of other peoples' photos on social media, for ideas and inspiration, not to mention the hundreds of hours of training videos I have amassed and courses to complete.

"Editing is just as important as taking the photos, and I spend several hours a day working on shots from my vast collection of photos from here, there and everywhere."

This picture makes me happy: Two canine buddies sharing a laugh. I love dogs and seeing happy dogs makes me happy!

This picture makes me sad: These were the flowers placed on my father's coffin, a beautiful arrangement that I was allowed to take with me following the funeral. A fitting tribute

This is the first photo I ever sold, a great reminder of a stunning but gruelling 13-mile trek out of the Brecon Mountain Centre. The two mountains are Corn Du and Pen y Fan

This picture makes me dream of something: Dark winding streets in Polperro fires my imagination, infinite possibilities and sights to see around every corner, in a dreamscape world based on places I have visited on holidays in the past

This picture makes me laugh: Floppy-eared Bella