THIS IS how Gwent Police is using a large sum of money to improve six locations.

Gwent Police will be working with community groups in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and stealing, using £746,702 from the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund.

The funding will focus on six areas:

Alway in Newport;

Cwmbran;

Blackwood;

Caldicot;

Brynmawr;

Tredegar.

According to Gwent Police – through the funding and working with local authorities and community groups – they plan to:

Invest in education and engagement, including engaging with those at risk of being anti-social to change their attitudes and behaviour;

Engage with young people to offer advice and guidance at youth shelters, along with a vehicle equipped with the latest gaming technology;

Increase measures to tackle neighbourhood crime, such as additional CCTV, property marking equipment, and improving home security;

Promote a sense of pride in the community.

Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said: “Everyone has a right to feel safe in the areas in which they live, and we continue with our commitment to protecting and reassuring our communities.

“This funding will support this work, allowing us and partners to invest in education and engagement and introduce further measures to tackle neighbourhood crime.

“We’ll continue to bring those intent on causing harm and disorder in Gwent to justice.”

She added that funding will be used for “diversionary activities” such as offering support to those at risk of committing anti-social behaviour, and for crime prevention measures to help “residents keep themselves, their loved ones and valuables safe.”

Youth workers will also offer some areas educational youth outreach programmes at youth shelters and a vehicle which has the latest gaming technology.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said a “partnership approach” is needed to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The mobile gaming vechicle - he says - would bea place for officers and partners to offer young people advice and guidance, raising awareness around the impact of knife crime, substance abuse and vandalism.

“People have told us that CCTV in their communities would help them to feel safer," he added.

"So the money will also be used to install additional CCTV cameras in key locations.”

Previous Safer Streets projects delivered in Gwent have seen the force increase home security across Pillgwenlly and Rhymney, and tackle violence against women and girls in Newport and Abergavenny.