A NEWPORT resident has secured over five prosecutions against flytipping in Pillgwenlly in just three months of collecting rubbish in the area.

Residents across Pill are doing their bit to help curb flytipping in their local community in order to improve the environment.

Flytipping has become a major problem in Pill with hotspots in Pottery Road, St Stephen's Road and Carlisle Street with reports of rat issues due to the amount of rubbish.

Some of the dumped rubbish in Pill

Resident David Wall explained that the community has worked tirelessly to help address the flytipping issue and he managed to secure over five prosecutions against flying tipping.

He said: “We post pictures on Facebook for communication purposes to other residents in the area to make them aware of what has been happening and how we deal with it.

“We share information, like a mini network. The photos that are uploaded to Facebook are passed on to the council as we have established a good connection with them.

“Which is why I have possibly secured five prosecutions, with two more in the pipeline, I have done it on my own with no help and it has a lot of strain and effects my health.”

Pill residents are passionate about their community with many neighbours dedicated to help each other to make the area a better place to live in.

Neighbours have identified that people dump their rubbish after dark, between 12am – 6am.

Pottery Road residents are concerned about the amount of rats in the area, after a dead rat was found in a bag of rubbish.

Mr Wall says residents in the area complain to him about the rat problems and is urging residents to book tip runs.

He added: “I have had neighbours come to me and told me that they have evidence of rats, when I opened a bag of rubbish searching for identification of who dumped the rubbish, I discovered a dead rat.

“Rats leave diseases behind such as leptospirosis and hantavirus. I have confronted residents who have had issues with the rubbish.

“Since I have done this, I have found out that people have booked two tip slots after putting pressure on them to do it.”

David has also offered to do tip runs for residents in a bid to curb the problem.