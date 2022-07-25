A BALLET production has proven so popular that additional dates have been announced - in the great outdoors.

DREAM is the latest production by Ballet Cymru, based in Rogerstone in Newport, which gives an LBBTQ+ spin to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

DREAM was created by Ballet Cymru, who worked with award-winning instrumentalist and composer Frank Moon.

It features ground-breaking dancers from the Welsh ballet company with video projection, and choreography from Ballet Cymru’s Artistic Directors Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty.

A spokeswoman for Ballet Cymru said:

“Ballet Cymru’s summer tour of our brand-new production DREAM was a great success and was well received by audiences. “We are now planning to perform this wonderful production – outdoors!”

DREAM was performed at Riverfront Theatre in Newport in June; with an Argus reviewer describing the piece as “energetic, colourful, and innovative” – you can read the full review here.

Following the success of DREAM the dance company has announced three additional performances in Newport and two in Bridgend.

An extra element of magic will be added with all five of the two-hour long performances taking place outside.

DREAM will be performed at Tredegar House in Newport on:

Tuesday, August 23;

Wednesday, August 24;

Thursday, August 25.

People can bring along chairs – and even a picnic – while enjoying dance on the lawn at the National Trust site.

Tickets to the Newport performances are available online at https://bit.ly/3ouaFEJ

Further afield, DREAM will be performed at the Between the Trees festival in Merthyr Mawr on August 27 and August 28.

Tickets for the festival are available online at betweenthetrees.co.uk/tickets