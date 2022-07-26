The leaders of the Welsh Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have called for Cardiff to bid on hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

The push came after it was formally confirmed that the UK would hold the event next year on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine, as Russia's invasion of the country rages on.

"It will be an honour to host #Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine," Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies tweeted on Monday afternoon.

"Let’s bring the contest to the land of song and host it at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff."

A couple of hours later, Welsh Lib Dems leader Jane Dodds also voiced her support for the idea: "It is a tremendous shame that #Eurovision will not be held in Ukraine where it belongs due to Putin's relentless military aggression against the Ukrainian people.

"But if the UK is to host on the behalf of Ukraine then I'm sure Cardiff & Wales would be more than willing hosts."

UK Labour's shadow Welsh secretary, Jo Stevens MP, also tagged the Welsh Government and Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas in a social media post.

Back in June, deputy Welsh culture minister Dawn Bowden told the Senedd: "Both Cardiff Council and the stadium have indicated their interest in staging the event, and if the event cannot be held in Ukraine, we would hold further discussions with both, and the BBC, in terms of the detailed specification and the potential costs, which we understand are likely to be multimillion.

"We would also be looking at the benefits and the potential contributions from those partners, the UK Government, and of course international partners."

The Welsh Government said on Tuesday it is "open to discussions around bringing exciting major events to Wales."

A spokesperson for the capital's Principality Stadium previously said they would "relish the opportunity" to host the event - but others expressed doubt over the city's hotel and transport capacity.

Council leader Huw Thomas said of those concerns earlier this month: "The capacity of the hotel market in Cardiff is something that we need to work on."

He claimed that, in terms of transport, the council's experience of hosting the 2017 UEFA Champions League event "was actually a really positive one and shows what, with careful planning, can be achieved."

Councils in London, Manchester and Sheffield have already announced their intention to bid on hosting the event.

The lead singer of Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, who won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, has expressed his gratitude to the UK for hosting the event next year.

Oleh Psiuk said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Of course, we are very sad that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be held in Ukraine next year.

“But we are grateful to the UK for their solidarity and for agreeing to hold the event in support of our country.

“We hope Eurovision 2023 will have a Ukrainian flavour and celebrate our beautiful, unique culture.

“We, in turn, will make all efforts to help Ukraine win next year as well, so that Eurovision 2024 can take place in a peaceful country.”

Additional reporting: PA Wire

