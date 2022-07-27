A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEWIS AMPHLETT, 19, Scard Street, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on March 14.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RYAN DAVIES, 19, of Edward Street, Pengam, near Blackwood, was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit to drive through drink on Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, on May 13.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £699 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TOMASZ KOSECKI, 38, of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to cultivating 53 cannabis plants on July 4.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £272 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL BURRIS, 23, of Park Court, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Hereford Road on July 3.

He was ordered to pay £730 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL WILLIAMS, 34, of Hawkes Ridge, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,003 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY WILLIAM SLADE, 31, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted three counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of possession of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

NAVEED AHMAD, 37, of Castle Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADRIAN CLARKE, 38, of Morgan Street, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and without a licence on the A472 in Caerphilly on December 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

BRIAN KEITH HARRIS, 36, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was banned from driving for was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance January 21.

He was ordered to pay £320 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.