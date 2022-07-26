A NEWPORT school has been selected for funding to expand its diversity curriculum after receiving a grant from Persimmon Homes.

Llanwern High School was selected as a Community Champion by Persimmon Homes, East Wales, and has received a £1,000 boost to help its school.

The secondary school in Hartridge Farm Road, will use the money to help promote diversity and combat racism.

As part of its work celebrating different cultures, the school recently held a Taste of Newport Food Festival, featuring food from around the world.

Leon Andrews, a teacher at the school, is delighted with the backing from the house building company.

He said: “We’re thrilled to receive this generous backing from Persimmon Homes.

“We were recently shortlisted for the Betty Campbell Award at the National Teaching Awards for the work we have done to promote diversity and combat racism.

“This money will allow us to continue our work by increasing the number of community events to promote diversity in the local area, such as the recent food festival.

“On top of that, we are committed to supporting pupils with additional learning needs. We want to offer as many off-site and outdoor experiences as possible to help raise aspirations.

“Our plans include creating a plastic bottle greenhouse, our own vegetable patch and a flower garden.

“Funding is hard to come by, so we rely on donations from amazing companies such as Persimmon.”

Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme supports 64 good causes across the UK each month with grants up to £64,000, including up to £4,000 in Wales.

Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales said: “We are delighted to be able to support Llanwern High School, which has demonstrated a clear commitment to offering all pupils a rich education.

“Persimmon Home are proud to support good causes in the areas in which we are building, and this is another example of that.”

The company is preparing to start work on its new Springfield Meadows development on Baldwin Drive, in Llanwern.