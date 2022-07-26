A HEARTBROKEN family has paid tribute to a teenage girl killed returning home from a night out with friends.

Chloe Hayman, 17, was enjoying herself with friends just hours before she died in the early hours crash in Caerphilly County Borough early on Sunday.

Her family and friends paid tribute to "beautiful" Chloe, who had posted selfies with friends online just hours before the tragedy.

Police investigating the tragedy have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

In a statement the family said: "We can’t believe our beautiful loving daughter, kind caring sister to three little brothers has been taken so young.

Chloe Hayman. Picture: Wales News Service

"From the day Chloe was born, she was a determined and fiercely strong little girl who was beautiful inside and out.

"Chloe lived life to the full, and brought so much joy and happiness to everyone’s lives.

"There was never a dull moment when Chloe was around.

"Chloe brought happiness and love wherever she went and was loved by everyone who met her, she will be missed so much by everyone who knew her and had the chance to meet her.

"Our lives will never be the same again without her."

Her mother Danielle O'halloran and father Gavin Hayman and three younger brothers Jac, 13, Joshua, eight, and Alfie, six, were being comforted by friends and family.

Gwent Police is investigating the crash which happened in Fochriw, Caerphilly, shortly after 5am on Sunday morning.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved one car – a beige Skoda Octavia.

"Paramedics confirmed that a 17-year-old girl from the Mountain Ash area, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. Her next of kin are aware and are receiving support from specialist officers.

"A 21-year-old man from Rhymney was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink; he remains in police custody.

"Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact us. We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has CCTV or any motorists with dashcam footage in Bargoed, Deri and Fochriw between 4.30am and 5.10pm to contact us."

The tragic crash happened less than a mile from a second crash in the village when two women were killed last week.