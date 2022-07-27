THE expansion of a pharmaceutical factory in Tredegar will create up to 40 jobs within a years, the firm has pledged.

PCI Pharma Services will today, Wednesday, announce the opening of two new facilities at its site in the town.

The "world-class" Tredegar base will work on developing products for cancer treatments, and after the initial 40 jobs there is potential for more positions to be created "as the facilities scale up".

The firm currently employs nearly 500 people in the town, and has other sites in Bridgend and Hay-on-Wye.

"PCI has been manufacturing medicines in Tredegar for nearly 40 years and this investment reinforces our commitment to this area," said Rebecca Coutts, general manager of PCI in Tredegar.

"The expansion of the Tredegar site provides us with another opportunity to recruit locally which we hope will have an additional benefit to other businesses and the wider community.

"We are proud to be one of the leading employers in the area and the role this new facility will play in our continued growth and success."

PCI said more than 1,300 medicines and vaccines in clinical trials were indicated for cancer treatment in 2021, compared to 1,100 two years earlier.

In the UK, £340 million has been ringfenced for the reformed Cancer Drugs Fund, which in the past five years, has given more than 80,000 people access to life-extending or potentially life-saving drugs which might otherwise not have been available for years.

There are hopes the expanded Tredegar site will play a major role in developing such medicines in the future.

"As the market expands for potent therapies and highly complex, concentrated formulations that can present unique challenges to manufacturing and packaging, we’re proud to be one of the few providers with the global capabilities to manage this specialty at scale," said Salim Haffar, the chief executive of PCI.

“We’re excited to announce the latest expansion in Tredegar that will address the continued growth and urgent need for specialty global manufacturing services across the oncology arena."