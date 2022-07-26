TESCO is giving out free kids’ meals this summer holiday.

The supermarket giant is offering free meals for children at its Tesco Cafes until the end of August.

All you have to do is make a purchase at the café and show the staff your Tesco Clubcard or app to get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner for a child all day, every day.

The offer begins today and will run until August 26.

Who said ‘There is no such thing as a free lunch'? Simply make a purchase and show your Clubcard or app at any of our Tesco Cafés to get a free kids meal.



It’s just one of the things we are doing to help you spend less with us. #EveryLittleHelps pic.twitter.com/EgJ2OimKqr — Tesco (@Tesco) July 25, 2022

Here are some other places children can eat free this summer.

Tesco’s terms and conditions on the offer say: “One free kids’ hot meal or kids breakfast for dine in or Kids Pick ‘n’ Mix per item purchased by an adult in the café.

"Clubcard or app required.

“Offer is subject to availability and kids’ meals may vary in cafes.”

The Pick ‘n’ Mix offer only applies in some Tesco Cafes.

It consists of one sandwich, one drink, one fruit item and a choice of two snacks.

Kids' hot meal deals and breakfast options are dine in only, and cannot be taken away.

Tesco also said the individual cafes have the right to withdraw or amend the offer and it may vary between different regions in the UK.