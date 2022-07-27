THE WAIT for an eco-friendly family festival is nearly over.

The Green Gathering will celebrate its tenth birthday when it returns to Piercefield Park, near Chepstow, from August 4 to August 7.

The festival offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life, while encouraging visitors to live sustainably.

A co-ordinator for The Green Gathering said:

“We offer portals to alternative dimensions for new generations.”

Completing this year’s line-up of music and cabaret, The Green Gathering welcomes festival favourites Kangaroo Moon and Hattie Hatstar.

Appearing for the first time at the festival will be The Balkaneers, Dave Onions and Sophie Crabtree, with Meera Patel & Parbati Chaudhury introducing audiences to the ancient Northern Indian art of Kathak dance.

There will be a programme of speakers, including Green Party economist, Molly Scott Cato, and Guardian journalists Patrick Greenfield and Phoebe Weston.

The dedicated kids area will boast:

Music;

Drama;

Circus skills;

Science experiments;

Willow weaving;

Baby and toddler yoga;

Hula hooping;

Face painting.

There will be an array of food and drink on offer, including South Indian cuisine, vegan Welsh ice cream, gourmet sourdough toasties, veggie breakfasts, chai tea, pancakes, pizza, coffee, and more.

People who want to get moving and grooving at The Green Gathering can try out Afro-Brazilian martial art, Capoiera, flamenco or hip-hop dancing.

The Green Gathering will also have a craft area with craft artists and makers helping people with metalwork, woodwork, and textiles.

There will also be numerous ethical traders with goods that have been crafted or upcycled by them.

Festival-goers looking for some TLC will be able to walk around the tranquil Permaculture Garden or visit the healing area.

At the festival’s spacious Hill Village, people will find makers, nomads and elders of the festival circuit – folk who live alternative lifestyles all year round and characters with stories to share.

There’s rocket stove making, tool refurbishment, herbal remedies and wood-fired showers. People can soak up the practical know-how and advice on ‘One Planet Development’ and off-grid living from the wise folk of the Green Gathering community.

People can book tickets for The Green Gathering online at www.greengathering.org.uk/tickets/