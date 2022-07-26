PLANS for more business units on the Rassau Industrial Estate at Ebbw Vale will be decided by councillors.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee on Thursday, July 28, councillors will discuss plans by Starburst UK limited.

Starburst UK want to build six units, together with associated parking, access, and cycle store behind unit 33 on the Rassau Industrial Estate.

Planning officer Helen Hinton said: “Planning permission is sought for the construction of a steel portal frame building, to provide six commercial units to be used for business (B1), general Industrial (B2), storage or distribution (B8) uses.

“The proposed building would measure 96.5 metres wide, 18.7metres deep with a pitched roof with a maximum height of 8.25 metres.”

In her report Ms Hinton adds that a total of 25 parking spaces would be provided as part of the development.

A condition that will be added to the planning permission if it is supported, is to ask that 10 per cent of the parking spaces are set aside for low carbon emission vehicles, with the associated electric charging points installed.

Ms Hinton said: “The site is located centrally within the eastern part of the industrial estate and is surrounded on all sides by other industrial and commercial buildings with interspersed sections of mature landscaping.

“To the south of site, beyond several major commercial buildings, lies the A465 – Heads of the Valleys Road.”

Ms Hinton adds that these types of units are in “high demand” and that the principle of development is “acceptable.”

Ms Hinton said: “In summary, the development of units to enhance economic development, business growth and employment in the area is considered to be compliant with national policy and with the relevant policies Blaenau Gwent Local Development Plan and it is recommended that planning permission be granted.”

Starburst UK will also need to apply and receive approval for a sustainable drainage scheme for the site before building work can start.