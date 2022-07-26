A NIGHT of live music in Newport will raise money to bring clean water to a remote region of rural Kenya.
Musicians Sue Harding and Mansell Davies will be performing at the charity event at Pill Harriers Sports Club at 7pm on Wednesday, July 27.
The event is being held by ResponsABLE Assistance, a charity which works with disabled people in poorer parts of the world and in countries which have been affected by natural and other disasters.
Some of the funds raised at this event will pay for the sinking of a solar-powered bore hole, solar-powered water pumps, and soil testing equipment for communities in the Kibwezi region of Kenya.
The rest of the money raised will go to the charity's rehabilitation programme for disabled Ukrainian people.
ResponsABLE Assistance is a volunteer-run not-for-profit charity that has been helping disabled people around the world since 2005.
Founded by Newport man Trevor Palmer, the charity has previously supported earthquake victims in Haiti and Nepal and has built strong community links in Kibwezi, helping disabled people set up business enterprises and delivering vital PPE during the early months of the Covid pandemic.
