FASHION retailer Primark and bakery Greggs have announced that they are teaming up again, for a much anticipated second collection.

With a limited-edition 21-piece collection that has been designed to get the nation festival-ready and features everything, you need to look at the part this summer.

With new items including cycle shorts, bodysuits, basketball jerseys, varsity jackets and fresh new footwear and the return of the popular bucket hat and sausage roll boxer shorts.

Plus there will even be some extra pieces if you want to take their look to the next level, can accessorise with bumbags and sliders.

Primark announces second Greggs collection launching next month

It comes after the business first teamed up back in February and saw a massive sell-out success.

Primark and Greggs collaboration:

And to celebrate the launch and give fans early access, Greggs and Primark will be launching the collection with a limited pre-sale of selected items and a mini-festival experience via the ‘Snackfest’ bus.

You can catch the bus in five cities:

Brighton: Jubilee Square, 27 July, 11am – 5pm Manchester: Cathedral Gardens, 29 July, 11am – 5pm Liverpool: Liverpool One Paradise Place, 31 July, 11am – 5pm Glasgow: Argyle St, 2 August, 11am – 5pm Newcastle: Northumberland St, 4 August 11am – 5pm

Fans will be able to purchase selected items from the new collection, days before it hits shelves and becomes available to the general public.

Can you guess our Snackfest locations? 🔍

We’re back with our pals @GreggsOfficial to bring you a festival-ready range in UK Primark stores from August 5th.

To celebrate, we’ll be on the road this week with special guests to give you a first look at the range! #GreggsandPrimark pic.twitter.com/y8whWFmUET — Primark (@Primark) July 25, 2022

Jermaine Lapwood, Head of Innovation and Future Trends at Primark said: "As part of this drop, for the first time in Primark history we are taking the collection on the road and fans will be able to get early access to our own ‘SNACKFEST’ tour bus which will pop up across the UK.

"Keep a look out for some top secret special guest performances and fun competitions.”

Hannah Squirrell, Customer Director at Greggs said: “The reaction to our first official Greggs clothing collection was incredible and sold out even faster than we anticipated.

"We’re excited to team up with Primark once again to deliver more fun and unique pieces that Greggs fans will wear with pride across the summer and beyond”.

Shop the new Primark and Greggs collection from Friday, August 5.

