MARGOT Robbie will return for the Neighbours finale, the show has announced.

The news was revealed in a post from the show’s official UK Twitter account on Saturday, with the Suicide Squad star coming back to Ramsay Street for the final episode of the long-running Australian soap.

The 32-year-old played Donna Freedman on the show from 2008 to 2011.

Announcing her return, the show said: “SPOILER ALERT - We've got a few more familiar faces making an appearance in the finale.”

Don't miss the #Neighbours finale on 10 and 10Peach on Thursday, July 28 at 7.30pm and a one-hour primetime finale episode on Friday, July 29 at 9.00pm on Channel 5 pic.twitter.com/TCF1DQ3pFd — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 23, 2022

Ms Robbie’s return was announced alongside a number of other former stars, including House actor Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem.

Kym Valentine, who played Libby Kennedy, and Carla Bonner, who played Stephanie Scully, will also return.

After 37 years on screen, Neighbours will come to a close with a double-episode special on July 29.

Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell and Jason Donovan’s Scott Robinson had already been confirmed as returning for the finale.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.