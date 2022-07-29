MONMOUTH's MP David Davies has been keeping up with 'currant' affairs on a recent trip to find out how a much-loved British drink is made.

Mr Davies recently visited McConnel Farms - a Ribena blackcurrant farm in Monmouthshire - to find out how the drink is made as it prepares for the annual harvest season.

With more than 90 percent of all British grown blackcurrants being used to make Ribena, ensuring the long-term viability of the environments they grow in is vital for future harvests.

Even during the busy harvest season, biodiversity and sustainability remains a top priority for the business and its growers across the UK.

Harriet Prosser, agronomist at Suntory Beverage and Food, said: “Harvest is the most important time of the year for us, but we work all year round to make sure our Ribena growers have the support they need to run their farms as sustainably and efficiently as possible.

"The farm in Monmouthshire run by Andy Tabb is a great example of how responsible farming practices not only protect and even enhance wildlife and habitats, but also ensure that local economies continue to thrive.”

Mr Tabb welcomed Mr Davies to highlight the importance of protecting local wildlife throughout the growing process.

Mr Davies said: “Ribena is made using 100 per cent British grown blackcurrants so drinking it is healthy for British farming.

"I have always been a fan and it is great to know that Monmouthshire plays such a big role in supporting this fantastic British drink.

"Without the hard work and commitment of farmers such as Andy, Ribena would not be the success story it is today.

"It was brilliant to meet the team harvesting the blackcurrants, especially the students. Having worked on a farm myself over 30 years ago, I was certainly impressed with the level of mechanisation used.”

Mr Tabb said: “It is always a special day when we get to show people the work we do on our farm, but to be able to welcome David has been a real highlight.

"Our team has been tirelessly preparing for harvest this year, and we are so grateful for the support we get from SBF GB&I on an ongoing basis.”

Ribena blackcurrant growers manage more than 4,000 acres of British countryside – including in Monmouthshire, Dundee, Herefordshire, Somerset, the South East and East Anglia.