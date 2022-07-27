TWO successful Newport business owners have been shortlisted for a prestigious honour at the 10th annual Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Jason Awatar and Leigh Hussain, co-founders of Inspired Business Media, are among six contenders for the Wales region’s Service Industries Entrepreneur of the Year award.

More than 5,000 nominations were received across the 12 award categories, making the pair’s achievement of being named as a finalist a remarkable feat in itself.

The Gwent duo will find out if they have won later this year, with London’s Grosvenor House Hotel hosting the ceremony on November 21.

“It’s an honour to make the finals of these awards and we’re grateful to our colleagues and customers who put us forward for nomination,” said Mr Awatar.

Mr Hussain added: “Since Covid-19, our company services has had to survive and evolve.

“By only looking forward can we continue to thrive with our teams, and being recognised for this award is something we have achieved together, so we feel humbled by the nominations.”

Located at the Grade II-listed Kingshill House near Newport city centre, Inspired Business Media is a thriving business event and digital media company which was established in 2013.

Their portfolio consists of more than 200 events per year in the UK and Ireland, Europe, North America and the United Arab Emirates.

The events cater for industry professionals responsible for IT, information security, marketing, HR, facilities management, corporate real estate and learning and development.

They promote leadership and business excellence for more than 3,000 organisations responsible for over 15 million employees globally.

While the nomination recognises the events company, it is also the diverse range of businesses owned by the duo’s firm Tarsain Ltd, of which Inspired Business Media is one, the pair are proud of.

And they won’t be the only Gwent entrepreneurs in the running for the service industries honour this autumn.

Gareth Waters and Matt Trevett of Newport-based Alliance marketing agency and Candour Talent’s Matthew Burkitt, whose recruitment business’s HQ is in Rassau, are also in contention.

Claire Copeman (Adventure Tours UK), Dominic Bonaker, Josh Richards, Craig Williams, Jack Williams and Cinzia Appetecchia (Odyssey) and Nicola Wilkes (Seriously Stylish Business) are the other finalists.

Gwent finalists in other categories include Configur, a software development and consultancy company.

Owners Marco Oliver and Josh Evans, who have an office in Newport, are in contention for the Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year award.