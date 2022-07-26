THE man who died in Monmouth town centre last month has been described by family as a "loving son" and "absolute gentleman".

Andrew Nicholas, from Poole, was found unresponsive in Monnow Street at around 1.15am on June 26.

The 43-year-old was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

His death prompted a police investigation, and one man has been charged with manslaughter.

Enquiries are ongoing into Mr Nicholas' death and Gwent Police continues to appeal for witnesses.

'Well-known and respected'





Mr Nicholas' family said: "We are all heartbroken beyond words by the shocking and unacceptable loss of Andrew, known to all as Bandy.

“He was an amazing, wonderful, and loving son, brother, and uncle to his three nieces who adored him.

“He was a well-known and respected sportsman through semi-professional football and with his big passion, golf.

“His passing has devastated the local golf community and his golf club where he was a key member, champion, and friend to so many.

“He was heavily involved with the club and ran charity and support events through Covid to support the NHS.

“The club members describe him as a legend and absolute gentleman.

“The hole that has been left in the lives of so many is one that will never be filled, and the pain caused will be with us for the rest of our lives. His loss will never be forgotten.

“The kind words of love and support we as a family have received has been incredible.”

Arrests made

Three men – one aged 21 and two aged 19 – from the Monmouth area were arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 19-year-old man was previously charged with assault and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on June 30 where he was remanded into custody.

He has also been charged with manslaughter and will appear at Newport Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, July 26).

A second 19-year-old man was released on conditional bail, while the 21-year-old man was later released without charge.

Police appeal - how you can help

Anyone with information which could help the police investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200213333.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.