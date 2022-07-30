THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like affray, assault, burglary and sexual activity with a child.

We look at their cases.

Christopher Parker

Joshua Jenkins

Christopher Parker, 39, Joshua Jenkins, 27, were jailed for their roles in a mass brawl outside a pub.

Footage of the shocking violence outside the Valley Tavern, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, was played when the pair were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

Parker, of Berllanlwyd Street, Pendpedairheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray and was jailed for two years.

Jenkins, of Baillie Smith Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery, admitted affray and was sent to prison for eight months.

Paul Edge

Thug Paul Edge behaved like an “animal” when he repeatedly poked his ex-girlfriend in the eye and stabbed her with a pair of scissors during a brutal assault.

He left his victim with a black eye and blood on her top after strangling, punching and biting her at her home in Abertillery.

Edge, 41, from Caerphilly, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for 30 months.

James Wadelin

James Wadelin shouted homophobic slurs at a stranger before launching into an unprovoked attack on him.

The 25-year-old punched and kicked his victim as he was walking home following a night out in Newport.

Wadelin, from Newbridge, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for 11 months.

Benjamin Lord

Former postman Benjamin Lord carried out a burglary at Newport International Sports Village to feed his mounting drug addiction after his life “spiralled out of control”.

The ex-Royal Mail worker stole laptops, tablets and mobile phones worth £10,000.

Lord, 39, of Corporation Road, Newport, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to a range of offences.

James Brum

Paedophile James Brum groomed a schoolgirl before going on to abuse her after asking her to wear lingerie while having underage sex.

The 39-year-old admitted sexual activity with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told him: “This was an appalling campaign of sexual abuse.

“You are a profoundly selfish and self-centred man.

“You used that child to satisfy your own sexual urges.”

Brum, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, was jailed for eight years.