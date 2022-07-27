NEWS that a council vote is to be held into whether to reopen Chepstow high street to traffic after more than two years of closure has received a mixed response.

Chepstow high street has been closed to traffic since June 2020, when Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) deemed it necessary to enable social distancing and support outdoor trading during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 27, the council’s cabinet will vote on the recommendation to support the view of the clear majority who responded to the consultation.

However, this most recent news has been met with a mixed reaction.

Ken Jackson said: "I think that this is a mistake. Covid had not been the cause of the decline of trade in Chepstow.

"Trade had been in decline ever since Tesco arrived. This is true in many of our provincial towns.

"Whilst Cribbs Causeway is so close traders in Chepstow will never be able to compete. Chepstow has been a quiet and pleasant place to be. Towns are for living, places for recreation. You rarely see children.

"Fill it with traffic and it will continue to decline."

Lucy Lewis said: "It would help if it did re open.

"Doesn’t take much if there is an accident for gridlock around the main part of the road, if high street was reopened it would be better for the flow of traffic."

Sarah James said: "Not sure it will bring more people into town just increase of cars and pollution."

Lee Lee said: "Brilliant news we all voted for it to be reopened glad to see the consultation being listened to."

Darren Ward said: "Sweet! Might actually be able to get deliveries and pick up and drop off to my shop after 10am."