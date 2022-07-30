FAMILY-run electronics firm AF Thomas and Sons Ltd is one of Newport's longest standing independent traders.

The store, which also has a branch in Abergavenny, has been serving customers with domestic appliances for the last 80 years.

AF Thomas and Sons Ltd was founded by Albert Frederick Thomas in 1932.

Albert Thomas, founder of the store

The Pill docker invented a radar device and used the £100 prize money he was awarded by King George V for his invention to set up the business.

He started making radios in the living room of his home in Brunel Street before opening a shop in Commercial Road selling all types of electrical items, furniture and home furnishings.

A window display at the Pill store

Thomas' now operates a superstore from Mendalgief Retail Park in the city.

Here's a look back at the original Thomas' store on Commercial Road in Pill.

Just some of the domestic goods on display at Thomas'

What are your fond memories of this family business?