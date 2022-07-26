TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Griffithstown.

Emergency services were called at around 9.45am on Tuesday, July 26m following reports of an injured man in Grove Place.

Two ambulances, five rapid response vehicles and an air ambulance attended the incident – which saw Grove Place and Cambria Street opposite closed throughout the day.

Grove Place was cordoned off by police well into the afternoon.

A 53-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment after suffering injuries to his head and chest.

A 52-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that two other patients were treated at the scene.

A heavy police presence in Griffithstown. Picture: Mitch Wilde.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a call at about 9.45am to a report of a man injured on Grove Place in the Griffithstown area of Pontypool.

"The 53-year-old man, has been taken to hospital with head and chest injuries.

"Two men, aged 47 and 52, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in police custody."

A section of Cambria Street was cordoned off by police.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 9.45am today (July 26) to an incident in Griffithstown, Pontypool.

"We deployed five rapid response vehicles carrying advanced paramedic practitioners, two emergency ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

"One patient was conveyed by road to University Hospital of Wales for further treatment.

"Two further patients were discharged at scene."