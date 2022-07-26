A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Caerphilly is wanted by police in connection with drug offences.

Gwent Police have appealed for information to find David John Wiltshire as part of an investigation in to Class B drug offences.

Wiltshire also has links to Abercarn.

David John Wiltshire is wanted as part of an investigation in to Class B drug offences. Picture: Gwent Police.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We're appealing for information to find David John Wiltshire from Caerphilly.

“Officers would like to speak to the 40-year-old, who has links to Abercarn, as part of their enquiries in connection with drug offences.”

Anyone with any information on Wiltshire’s whereabouts can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200235568.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.