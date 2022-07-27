TWO councillors decided to see for themselves the journey some patients face to get to Gwent's newest hospital - and documented the experience.

Following complaints from residents around the amount of time it takes for people in Caerphilly County Borough to get to the Grange University Hospital on public transport, Plaid Cymru councillors Charlotte Bishop and Steve Skivens decided to take the journey themselves, documenting in on video.

In a video, the councillors can be seen making a change at Caerphilly bus station, then at Newport bus station, then arriving in Cwmbran where the hospital is located.

In total, it took the pair two hours and ten minutes - and cost £9.10 - to reach the Grange from Abertridwr.

Cllr Bishop, who is deputy leader of the council's Plaid Cymru group, said: “It’s taken two different bus companies, £9.10, and a long time – it’s a massive chore.”

Cllr Skivens said he undertook the 20-mile (32km) journey to see for himself the difficulties people had travelling to the hospital.

He added that there are three methods of reaching the hospital from Abertridwr – by taxi, private car or bus.

The councillor said: “The £40 taxi fare is beyond the reach of many on low incomes.

"Again, access to a private vehicle is reducing in some areas due to environmental or financial circumstances.

"So, we are left with one real choice to use the public transport system and use the bus services.”

In August 2021, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board confirmed that it had no plans to create a direct route between the hospital and Caerphilly County Borough.

The 470-bed hospital houses the main Accident and Emergency department for the county borough and the wider Gwent area.

The health board has previously said most people are taken to the Grange in an ambulance because the hospital treats seriously ill patients and those with significant injuries.

Caerphilly Senedd Member Hefin David has previously spoken out about the importance of a public transport link to the hospital, as has Blackwood Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge.

The Parish Trust, based out of St Thomas’ Church in Trethomas, currently runs a mini bus service that takes residents of Caerphilly, Bedwas, Trethomas, and Machen to both the Royal Gwent Hospital and the Grange.

But, due to a lack of usage The Parish Trust has said this could end next month.

Chairman of trustees Rev Dean Aaron Roberts said £13,000 of funding was secured to run the service following a public consultation which showed a “strong desire” for it.

Rev Roberts added: “Sadly, the numbers of people that have used the service are very disappointing, as we were hoping that we as a charity would see full cost recovery and run the service on a break-even basis. Added to that, the cost of living crisis has meant that our actual costs have been greater than the grant funding that we received.

“As a result, this has caused us to review the shuttle bus and we have made the decision to run it for one more month before we make a final decision about pulling the service from our offering as a charity. We would be sad to do this, but as an organisation, we must be careful to ensure our energy and resources are going to projects that are meeting need, and are tangibly making a difference in people’s lives.”