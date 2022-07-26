Prime Ministerial hopeful Liz Truss was forced to dramatically stop mid-answer during a TV debate today when an off-camera 'medical issue' shocked viewers - and the candidate herself.
Ms Truss, who was taking part in a debate held by The Sun and TalkTV, uttered a dramatic 'oh my God' as viewers heard a crash in the background of the broadcast this afternoon.
It is unclear what happened off-camera, but host company News UK said it was a 'medical issue'.
Watch the moment Talk TV leadership debate pulled off air
What on earth happened then? Hope everyone is ok! #TalkTV #TheSun pic.twitter.com/M9RvqVyCr3— Harry Rutter (@harryjohnrutter) July 26, 2022
The incident brought a dramatic reaction from the Foreign Secretary, who threw her hands to her face and looked concerned.
She moved towards the scene of the disturbance before the cameras cut from the live feed.
A News UK spokesperson said: "There's been a medical issue, it's not a security issue and the candidates are okay.
"If we can get back on air, we will."
Kate McCann faints during live debates
It has been confirmed debate host, Kate McCann, fainted during the broadcast.
Sadly Kate McCann the host has fainted we will let you know more later— James Whale (@THEJamesWhale) July 26, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel