THERE will be several firefighter crews and rescue boats in Newport today, but residents have been told not to be alarmed.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has warned that firefighters will be in the area around Newport Transporter Bridge between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday, July 27.
The fire service has said this will be for a training exercise, where firefighters will be suspended from the bridge.
“Between 10am and 2pm [on Wednesday, July 27], crews will be suspended from the Transporter Bridge in Newport as part of a real line rescue training exercise,” said a fire service spokesperson.
“Do not be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles and rescue boats in the area.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here