A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JONATHAN HILTON, 22, of Howard Bowen Close, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4810 in Newport on January 7.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER HASSETT, 22, of Broad Street Common, Nash, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Harrow Road on May 18.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JAMES ROY POWELL, 34, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and failing to stop on Ty Gwyn Way on July 20.

He was banned from driving for 38 months and ordered to pay a £158 surcharge.

GARY ASHLEY MORGAN, 44, of Rhoslan, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,542 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance on Beaufort Road on December 31, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

KELLY HUGHES, 35, of Vivian Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Arail Street on January 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JUSTIN COOK, 43, of Rhos Llantwit, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £439 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in Ystrad Mynach on February 5.

LIAM ANTHONY BYRNE, 31, of Marconi Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A4043 in Pontypool on September 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,080 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.