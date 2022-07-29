A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS MCDONAGH, 36, of Parkwood Drive, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Wern Terrace, Rogerstone, on January 6.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PATRICK BARNES, 40, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Chepstow Road on January 7.

He was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALVIN TILL, 25, of Cae Mawr Road, Caldicot, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Mazda 3 car and Volkswagen Transporter van on February 25.

He was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and told to pay £499 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SUZANNE MARIANNE ELIZABETH BROWN, 39, of Gifford Close, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in her blood on Henllys Way on February 2.

She was ordered to pay £549 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN DUNN, 49, of Orchard Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and driving without insurance on Caerleon Road on February 2.

He was ordered to pay £930 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT JOHN MILLS, 31, of Sanderling Drive, St Mellons, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A469 in Caerphilly on January 14.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED BASHIR, 54, of Alma Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £238 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on January 10.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.